Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,500.00

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($20.21) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($19.40), with a volume of 178590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £766.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,349.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,325.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £733,150 ($987,939.63). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 119 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,335 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £1,588.65 ($2,140.75). Insiders purchased a total of 310 shares of company stock valued at $408,715 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.