Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,500.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($20.21) and last traded at GBX 1,440 ($19.40), with a volume of 178590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,470 ($19.81).

The company has a market capitalization of £766.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,349.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,325.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Ben Thompson sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,333 ($17.96), for a total transaction of £733,150 ($987,939.63). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 119 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,335 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £1,588.65 ($2,140.75). Insiders purchased a total of 310 shares of company stock valued at $408,715 over the last quarter.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

