Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 345.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Shares of CACC traded up $16.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $647.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,598. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $320.19 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $654.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.92.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CACC. JMP Securities increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.