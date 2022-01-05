MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $102.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $327,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.08.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

