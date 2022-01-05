MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after buying an additional 136,429 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

