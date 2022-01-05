MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 158 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

