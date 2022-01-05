My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

My Size stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 235.16% and a negative net margin of 10,467.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that My Size will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other My Size news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of My Size stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYSZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in My Size in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of My Size by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 356,414 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of My Size by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

