Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,952.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $662,715.83 and $1,952.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

