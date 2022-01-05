NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Position Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,235 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of NanoString Technologies worth $48,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 122,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

