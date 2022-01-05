Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $74,827.07

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $74,827.07 and $9,046.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,888,682 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

