National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.66

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 2441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In other National Bank news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

