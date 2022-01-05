National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Buys £19,611.46 in Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Ian Livingston bought 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($14.38) per share, with a total value of £19,611.46 ($26,426.98).

Shares of LON:NG traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,078 ($14.53). 5,946,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market cap of £38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,074.80 ($14.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,005.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 958. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

Get National Grid alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.74) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,048.17 ($14.12).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.