National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

NHI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 274,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,938. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

