National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

National Health Investors stock opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.62. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

