National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.11.

Several analysts have commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 508,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,111. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

