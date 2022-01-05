NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Up 7.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.96. 1,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

