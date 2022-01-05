NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NPTN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

