Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

