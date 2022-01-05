Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NSRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.
Shares of NSRGY opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $128.15. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $141.95.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.