Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neuronetics in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. cut their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

