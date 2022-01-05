New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 100,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ NVSA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 5,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,736. New Vista Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $165,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.