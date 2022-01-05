New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 25,017 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viad were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

