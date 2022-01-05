New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 923 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after buying an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 889.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 854,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

