New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE:ACI opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.