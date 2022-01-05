New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,643 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weibo were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 29.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

NASDAQ WB opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $607.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.