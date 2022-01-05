Nexo (NEXO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Billion

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $13.84 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00005538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

