NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

NXDT opened at 13.57 on Wednesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 10.50 and a 12-month high of 15.25.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,495,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.43 per share, with a total value of 125,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 225,566 shares of company stock worth $3,008,139 in the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

