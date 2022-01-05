NextDAO (NAX) Price Up 11.5% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $410,279.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,242,165,839 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,933,730 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

