NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

