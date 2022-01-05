NFTX (NFTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.08 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $138.07 or 0.00318194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 74.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $56.14 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

