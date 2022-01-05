NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Update

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, an increase of 411.7% from the November 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,817.0 days.

Shares of NGK Insulators stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. NGK Insulators has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

