NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 266,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,620. NightDragon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 4.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 608,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

