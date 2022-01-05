Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,515 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

