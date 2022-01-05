Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NIO by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,515 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

