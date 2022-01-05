Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Financial Analysis

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 0 3 0 2.50 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.66%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.29 -$4.22 billion $0.21 49.05 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Lightning eMotors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 0.51% -0.03% -0.01% Lightning eMotors N/A -69.43% -4.08%

Summary

Lightning eMotors beats Nissan Motor on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

