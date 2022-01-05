NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

