Noir (NOR) Hits One Day Volume of $408.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Noir has a market cap of $235,185.52 and approximately $408.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,454,114 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

