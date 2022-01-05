Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on NMR. Citigroup cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nomura by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

