North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 930.9% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMMC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMMC remained flat at $$9.86 on Wednesday. 790,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,124. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

