Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after buying an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

