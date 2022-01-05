Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.01

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.01 and last traded at C$36.03, with a volume of 462915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPI. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 97.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

