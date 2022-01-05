Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.