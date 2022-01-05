Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lessened by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.4% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 101,518 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $198.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

