Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:NEA opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

