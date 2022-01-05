Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

JHAA stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

