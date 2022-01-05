Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $6.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 219,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

