Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,025. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares during the period.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

