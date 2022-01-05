Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 398.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:JEMD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,025. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
