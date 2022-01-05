Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.
NMZ stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
