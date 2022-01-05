Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years.

NMZ stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

