Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.