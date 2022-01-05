Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.
NYSE NQP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 33,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,541. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
