Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.

NYSE NQP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. 33,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,541. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

