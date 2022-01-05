Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.