Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.45.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
