Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

